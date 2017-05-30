Lithuania Passes Alcohol - Detox' Bill

Lithuania Passes Alcohol - Detox' Bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Transitions Online

In a bid to tackle the nationwide drinking problem, the Seimas, Lithuania's parliament, has voted in favor of banning alcohol ads, raising the drinking age from 18 to 20, and restricting the hours during which Lithuanians can buy alcohol, RTE.ie writes . Lithuania is one of the biggest consumers of alcohol in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC