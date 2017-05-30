Lithuania Passes Alcohol - Detox' Bill
In a bid to tackle the nationwide drinking problem, the Seimas, Lithuania's parliament, has voted in favor of banning alcohol ads, raising the drinking age from 18 to 20, and restricting the hours during which Lithuanians can buy alcohol, RTE.ie writes . Lithuania is one of the biggest consumers of alcohol in the world.
