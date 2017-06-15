Lithuania: Belarusian nuclear plant i...

Lithuania: Belarusian nuclear plant is threat to safety

Thursday Jun 15

VILNIUS, Lithuania - Lithuania on Thursday called a nuclear power plant under construction in Belarus a threat to the Baltic republic. Lithuanian lawmakers voted to declare that the plant in Atsravets, some 50 kilometers south of Vilnius, poses a threat to the environment, living standards and public health.

