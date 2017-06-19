Heavy-drinking Lithuania bans alcohol...

Heavy-drinking Lithuania bans alcohol ads, raises minimum age

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Egypt Today

VILNIUS 2 June 2017: Lithuania on Thursday banned alcohol advertising and raised the legal drinking age to 20 from 18 as part of efforts to curb consumption in one of the world's hardest-drinking nations. The measures, which also include a ban on alcohol sales between 8pm to 10am, were approved by 101 lawmakers in the 141-seat parliament.

