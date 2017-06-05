Firm setting up electric car charging...

Firm setting up electric car charging network in Lithuania

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

Elektromobiliai, the owner of the autoPildyk chain of electric vehicle charging stations, has built new stations in the Curonian Spit resort of Nida and will soon open one in the seaside resort town of Palanga as it moves forward with plans to electrify more Lithuanian cities and towns, LETA/BNS reported according to the business daily Verslo Zinios.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC