Firm setting up electric car charging network in Lithuania
Elektromobiliai, the owner of the autoPildyk chain of electric vehicle charging stations, has built new stations in the Curonian Spit resort of Nida and will soon open one in the seaside resort town of Palanga as it moves forward with plans to electrify more Lithuanian cities and towns, LETA/BNS reported according to the business daily Verslo Zinios.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC