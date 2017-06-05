FEPORT Releases Strategic Roadmap for Future
Federation of European Private Port Operators and Terminals members have exchanged about the strategic roadmap of the organization for the three coming years in in Klaipeda at their General Assembly gathering. They have also commented the adoption of the Ports Regulation and the General Block Exemption Regulation .
