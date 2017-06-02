Claims of East Capital dismissed

Claims of East Capital dismissed

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-06-02 18:04 CEST -- On 2 June 2017, Panevezys Regional Court has dismissed all the claims of East Capital Baltic Fund against AB Rokiskio suris CEO Antanas Trumpa. East Capital Baltic Fund submitted a claim against Antanas Trumpa for compensation of potential damages to AB Rokiskio suris in the amount of EUR 10.524 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC