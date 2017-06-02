Claims of East Capital dismissed

AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-06-02 18:04 CEST -- On 2 June 2017, Panevezys Regional Court has dismissed all the claims of East Capital Baltic Fund against AB Rokiskio suris CEO Antanas Trumpa. East Capital Baltic Fund submitted a claim against Antanas Trumpa for compensation of potential damages to AB Rokiskio suris in the amount of EUR 10.524 million.

