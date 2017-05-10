UNESCO disavows Israeli sovereignty i...

UNESCO disavows Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem in 22-10 vote

Tuesday May 2

Israel's Ambassador to UNESCO Carmel Shama refused to treat the vote as a diplomatic failure, saying that the number of countries who supported Israel or abstained was a "significant victory." In a 22-10 vote UNESCO's Executive Board disavowed Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem on the country's Independence Day.

Chicago, IL

