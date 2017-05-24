Telia Lietuva expands 4.5G LTE-A Pro ...

Telia Lietuva expands 4.5G LTE-A Pro to four more cities

Wednesday May 24 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The Swedish-owned company took a major step towards 5G by implementing Huawei's -A Pro technology in Vilnius in February 2016, notes TeleGeography's GlobalComms Database, and now the high speed service is also available in Kaunas, Klaipeda, Siauliai and Panevezys. The higher data rates are achieved by combining three or four frequency bands, multi-input, multiple-output (4 4 Andrius Semeskevicius said: 'Already today in five major cities of Lithuania even currently available modern phones and modems support double data transmission speeds, and the network capacity increases accordingly.

Chicago, IL

