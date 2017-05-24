Telia Lietuva expands 4.5G LTE-A Pro to four more cities
The Swedish-owned company took a major step towards 5G by implementing Huawei's -A Pro technology in Vilnius in February 2016, notes TeleGeography's GlobalComms Database, and now the high speed service is also available in Kaunas, Klaipeda, Siauliai and Panevezys. The higher data rates are achieved by combining three or four frequency bands, multi-input, multiple-output (4 4 Andrius Semeskevicius said: 'Already today in five major cities of Lithuania even currently available modern phones and modems support double data transmission speeds, and the network capacity increases accordingly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC