Tanker to deliver this year's 3rd LNG cargo for Lithuania's Achema
A new shipment of liquefied natural gas from Norway's Statoil is to arrive in Klaipeda on Tuesday, marking the eight LNG delivery to the Lithuanian port since the start of the current gas year on Oct. 1, 2016 and the third one for the fertilizer manufacturer Achema, reported LETA/BNS.... Read more...
