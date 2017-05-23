Lithuanian MFA: Aircraft Flying To Be...

Lithuanian MFA: Aircraft Flying To Belarus Was Under Control

Wednesday May 3

A light aircraft flying to Belarus from Lithuania was under constant control - Lithuania gave such an official response to Belarus in connection with the violation of the border in the airspace two weeks ago, delfi.lt writes. The reciprocal note was presented by Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Darius Skusevicius to Belarusian Ambassador to Lithuania Aliaksandr Karol .

Chicago, IL

