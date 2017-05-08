Klaipeda FEZ accumulated EUR 493 mln ...

Klaipeda FEZ accumulated EUR 493 mln of FDI

By the end of 2015, KlaipA-da Free Economic Zone accumulated EUR 493 mln of foreign direct investment . This accounts for 57% of the total FDI of KlaipA-da City Municipality.

Chicago, IL

