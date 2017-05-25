CORRECTION: Procedure for the Payment of Litgrid Dividend for 2016
The general meeting of AB Litgrid shareholders held on 25 April 2017 adopted a decision on the distribution of the company's profit for 2016 and the payment of an EUR 0.036 dividend per share. The dividend will be paid to persons that will be AB Litgrid shareholders as of the end of the tenth working day after the general meeting of shareholders that has adopted the decision, i.
