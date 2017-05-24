Correction of accounting day of shareholders rights and publication...
Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine, AB at the end of the tenth business day after approval of the resolution by general meeting of shareholders, i.e. May 15, 2017. The April 28, 2017 general meeting of shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine, AB resolved to distribute the Company's profit of the year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to EUR 0.12 per share.
