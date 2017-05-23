An increase in the number of building...

An increase in the number of building permits issued for the...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on the data from the Building Permits and State Construction Supervision Information System the Republic of Lithuania Infostatyba, in I quarter 2017, against I quarter 2016, the number of building permits issued for the construction of new buildings increased by 16.7%, of which the number of building permits issued for the construction of new residential buildings - by 15.8%.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC