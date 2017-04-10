Vilnius University to honor Jewish Holocaust victims a " unless they fought Nazis

Vilnius University to honor Jewish Ho...

Vilnius University to honor Jewish Holocaust victims — unless they fought Nazis

Vilnius University in Lithuania said it would give academic degrees posthumously to Jewish students who were unable to graduate because they were murdered in the Holocaust - unless they were partisans. In a statement published on Wednesday on its website announcing the initiative entitled "Recovering Memory," Vilnius University encouraged relatives of Holocaust victims to apply for recognition through a special procedure set up this year.

Chicago, IL

