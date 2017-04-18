The dividend payment procedure of emaitijos pienas AB for 2016
The dividends shall be received by those persons, who at the end of the tenth day after the decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders on dividends, i.e., on The company after deducting Personal Income Tax or Income Tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania shall transfer the sum of dividends to the securities dealers or departments of credit institutions, and they shall accordingly transfer to the account of those shareholders, whose securities accounting is handled by securities dealers or departments of credit institutions providing the securities accounting services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC