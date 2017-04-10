Tanker to deliver this year's 1st LNG...

Tanker to deliver this year's 1st LNG cargo for Lithuania's Achema

A new shipment of around 140,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from Norway's Statoil is arriving to Klaipeda on Thursday, marking the first delivery of LNG to the fertilizer manufacturer Achema in the current gas year, writes LETA/BNS.

Chicago, IL

