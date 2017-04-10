Tanker to deliver this year's 1st LNG cargo for Lithuania's Achema
A new shipment of around 140,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from Norway's Statoil is arriving to Klaipeda on Thursday, marking the first delivery of LNG to the fertilizer manufacturer Achema in the current gas year, writes LETA/BNS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC