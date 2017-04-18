Sayyid Fahd receives Lithuanian foreign affairs minister in Oman
Linas Antanas Linkevicius, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania conveyed greetings of the leadership in Lithuania along with best wishes of continuous success to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and the Government. Photo-ONA Linas Antanas Linkevicius, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania conveyed greetings of the leadership in Lithuania along with best wishes of continuous success to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and the Government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC