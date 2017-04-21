Procedure for the payout of dividends...

Procedure for the payout of dividends for the year 2016

On 22 March 2017, the General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB decided to allocate EUR 0.07 dividend per share. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the General Shareholders Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 5 April 2017 were shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB.

Chicago, IL

