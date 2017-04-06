Notice on Convocation of the ordinary...

Notice on Convocation of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ...

On the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AUGA group, AB the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company is being convened on 28 April 2017, at 9.30 a.m. Only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the close of the record date of the general meeting of shareholders may participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders. Shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the general meeting of shareholders personally or by power of attorney, or represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded.

Chicago, IL

