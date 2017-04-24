'Little Green Men' From Russia Are Co...

'Little Green Men' From Russia Are Coming-And Lithuania Isn't Prepared

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: The New York Observer

Lithuanians are preparing to resist Russian invasion-signs of which they see coming from everywhere. Last summer, when the Central Bank of Russia issued five collectable coins commemorating the liberation of European capitals by the Red Army-one of them being Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital-the country's Ministry for Foreign Affairs reacted immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC