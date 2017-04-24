Lithuanian volunteers help soldiers in eastern Ukraine

Charity and Support Foundation volunteers Algis Simoniutis, right, and Audrius Brazauskas pose with toys before loading them into a van to send them to eastern Ukraine from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. less Charity and Support Foundation volunteers Algis Simoniutis, right, and Audrius Brazauskas pose with toys before loading them into a van to send them to eastern Ukraine from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, March ... more CORRECTS SPELLING OF NAME Ukrainian army officer Oleksander Valevich performs therapeutic exercise at the Military rehabilitation center in Druskininkai some 130 km.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.