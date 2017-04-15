Interview: Lithuania welcomes China's effort for connectivity under Belt and Road Initiative
Lithuania hopes to strengthen economic cooperation with China and welcomes China's efforts to enhance the connectivity between Asia and Europe in implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has said. He made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua ahead of a visit to the Baltic state by Zhang Dejiang , chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.
