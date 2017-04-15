Interview: Lithuania welcomes China's...

Interview: Lithuania welcomes China's effort for connectivity under Belt and Road Initiative

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Lithuania hopes to strengthen economic cooperation with China and welcomes China's efforts to enhance the connectivity between Asia and Europe in implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has said. He made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua ahead of a visit to the Baltic state by Zhang Dejiang , chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,461 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC