Economic reasons behind large-scale e...

Economic reasons behind large-scale emigration from Lithuania: PM

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Lithuanian government plans to implement measures to prevent more citizens from leaving the country, citing social exclusion and lack of economic security as main reasons for the large-scale emigration. Speaking on Monday in the Seimas, Lithuanian parliament, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said: "One of the most important priorities for our government is increasing people's income and reducing social exclusion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC