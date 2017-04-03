Convocation of ordinary general meeti...

Convocation of ordinary general meeting of Litgrid shareholders

Ordinary general meeting of Litgrid AB shareholders is summoned on 25 April 2017, 10:00 at the initiative and by the resolution of the Board of Litgrid . The meeting will be held at room 226, at A. JuozapaviA iaus g.

