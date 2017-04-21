AB Klaipedos nafta Annual information...

AB Klaipedos nafta Annual information for the year 2016

19, KlaipA-da , Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 April 2017 in between the other questions approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016. AB KlaipA-dos nafta revenues for the year 2016 comprise EUR 103,839 thousand, 5.3% less compared to the year 2015 ; Net profit of the Company comprise EUR 13,794 thousand, 37.4% less compared to year 2015 , net profit margin - 13.3 per cent .

