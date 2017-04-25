AB Grigeo Grigi k -s: decisions of General Meeting held on 25-04-2017

The General Meeting of shareholders of AB Grigeo Grigiskes was held on 25-04-2017. The meeting heard the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2016 and the Auditor's report and made the following decisions To approve the appropriation of the Company's profit for the year 2016 according to the draft of profit appropriation presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: to allocate EUR 2,628,000 for the payment of dividends or EUR 0.04 dividend per one share, and to appropriate EUR 120,000 for annual payments to the members of the Board and Supervisory board of the Company.

