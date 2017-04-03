'A constant fear that something will happen': Lithuanians fear for their future with Trump in office

In the central square of Lithuania's capital city of Vilnius, a plaque quoting former U.S. President George W. Bush reads, "Anyone who would choose Lithuania as an enemy has also made an enemy of the United States of America." The alliance between the United States and Lithuania long predates that day in 2002, when President Bush affirmed the U.S. investment in defending the Baltics.

