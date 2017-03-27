"The truthful portrayal of the frontl...

"The truthful portrayal of the frontline"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Day

The pictures by military photo reporter, winner of the 18th Den's International Photo Contest Yurii Velychko, are being put on display in Lithuania The Shell-Strewn Road had impressed many visitors of the 18th Den's International Exhibition. Recently, during Den's Days in Vinnytsia, this photographic work was presented at Vasyl Stus Donetsk National University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC