Regulators grant license to Lithuanian branch of Hong Kong fintech company

On 29 March, 2017, the Bank of Lithuania granted a non-restricted Electronic Money Institution license to IBS Lithuania, the European branch of Hong Kong-based Fintech company - International Business Settlement Holdings Limited. The newly issued non-restricted EMI license with the EU passporting allows IBS Lithuania to provide electronic money issuance and redemption as well as payment services across all the European Union countries.

