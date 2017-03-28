Regarding acquisition of a loan portf...

Regarding acquisition of a loan portfolio

On 27 March 2017 Siauliu Bankas AB provided a binding offer to acquire a portfolio of performing mortgage loans and partially performing mortgage loans issued by the credit institution under the legislation of the Republic of Lithuania. The total carrying amount of the loan portfolio to be acquired reaches EUR 30 million.

Chicago, IL

