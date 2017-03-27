Man suspected of killing 4 family members in Lithuania

" Lithuanian police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting dead his parents, grandmother and uncle, and wounding his grandfather. The shootings are believed to have occurred on Saturday in a village near Kaunas in central Lithuania, some 100 kilometers northwest of the capital, Vilnius, but were only discovered when the suspect's sister went to the house on Monday after nobody answered her calls.

