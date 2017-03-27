Jusius appointed as new CEO of Lithua...

Jusius appointed as new CEO of Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta

Mindaugas Jusius, former CEO of Swedbank Life Insurance, has been appointed to head Klaipedos Nafta , Lithuania's oil product and liquefied natural gas terminals operator.

