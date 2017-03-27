Hungary re-elects President Ader in display of Orban's dominance

Hungarian lawmakers comfortably re-elected ruling Fidesz party veteran Janos Ader as President for another five years on Monday, a sign of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's firm grip on power just over a year before a parliamentary election. Hungarian President Janos Ader speaks to the media in front of a Hungarian Air Force Gripen JAS-39 fighter as he visits NATO's air policing mission over the Baltics in Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, December 8, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.