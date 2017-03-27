Bilateral co-operation plans signed w...

Bilateral co-operation plans signed with Latvia and Lithuania

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: EPO Website News

EPO President Benot Battistelli has signed bilateral co-operation plans with the heads of the patent offices of Latvia and Lithuania. Both agreements renew existing partnerships with the offices and provide a new framework for cooperation in areas such as IT projects and training.

