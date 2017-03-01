Achema and Klaipedos Nafta agree on LNG capacities
Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, the country's single largest natural gas consumer, and Klaipedos Nafta have agreed on capacities of the liquefied natural gas terminal.
