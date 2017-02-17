The number of building permits issued and new buildings completed increased in Lithhiania
Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on the data from the Building Permits and State Construction Supervision Information System of the Republic of Lithuania Infostatyba, in IV quarter 2016, against IV quarter 2015, the number of building permits issued increased by 13.8%, of which for the construction of new residential buildings - by 27.9%.
