Neo-Nazis Again Given Center of Kaunas, Lithuania's Second City, on Nation's Independence Day

The march's lead banner glorified Kazys Skirpa, who called for ethnic cleansing of his country's Jewish citizens months before the Nazi invasion of June 1941. A poster at the march claimed that "the Jews" were plotting to create a new Europe of Asians and Blacks who would be ruled over by Jews... One of the racist posters contrasted a "pure white" classroom scene from early 1950s Britain with a present-day multicultural class.

Chicago, IL

