Neo-Nazis Again Given Center of Kaunas, Lithuania's Second City, on Nation's Independence Day
The march's lead banner glorified Kazys Skirpa, who called for ethnic cleansing of his country's Jewish citizens months before the Nazi invasion of June 1941. A poster at the march claimed that "the Jews" were plotting to create a new Europe of Asians and Blacks who would be ruled over by Jews... One of the racist posters contrasted a "pure white" classroom scene from early 1950s Britain with a present-day multicultural class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC