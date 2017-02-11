Lithuania's envoy hails Azerbaijani cuisine, talks tourism potential

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A country's every step to facilitate the obtaining of visas by citizens of other states is already a big progress to improve the tourist exchange, said Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas in his interview with Trend. Azerbaijan's simplification of visa procedures for foreign citizens, starting from January 2017 is definitely a positive step, which will definitely have a positive impact on the development of tourism in the country, noted Lastauskas.

