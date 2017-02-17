Lithuanian nationalists celebrate Hol...

Lithuanian nationalists celebrate Holocaust-era quisling, Pepe the Frog near execution site

Lithuanian ultra-nationalists marched near execution sites of Jews with banners celebrating a pro-Nazi collaborationist who called for ethnic cleansing and a symbol popular with members of the U.S. alt-right movement. Approximately 170 people attended Thursday's annual march in Kaunas, Lithuania's second city that is also known as Kovno, the website Defending History reported .

