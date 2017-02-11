Lithuanian brewer Svyturys-Utenos Alu...

Lithuanian brewer Svyturys-Utenos Alus to sack 20 employees in Klaipeda

Lithuania's beer market leader Svyturys -Utenos Alus, which is part of Carlsberg, one of the world's largest beer groups, will sack 20 employees out of the 57 in Klaipeda.

