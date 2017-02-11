Lithuanian brewer Svyturys-Utenos Alus to sack 20 employees in Klaipeda
Lithuania's beer market leader Svyturys -Utenos Alus, which is part of Carlsberg, one of the world's largest beer groups, will sack 20 employees out of the 57 in Klaipeda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC