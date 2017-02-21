Lithuania looking for source of false accusation of rape by German troops
VILNIUS: Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a false report of rape by German soldiers stationed there as part of NATO a mission to deter Russia. "It is likely that the false report was spread in order to discredit the presence of the NATO forces in Lithuania," the spokeswoman of the speaker of Lithuanian's parliament was quoted by news wire BNS.
