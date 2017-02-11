Lithuania keen to attract Azerbaijani...

Lithuania keen to attract Azerbaijani investments in economic zones

9 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

The Lithuanian government is ready to introduce certain benefits and guarantees for Azerbaijani investors in order to attract them to economic zones, said Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas in his interview with Trend. "Today, there are Azerbaijani investments in the tourism sector of Lithuania.

