Lithuania keen to attract Azerbaijani investments in economic zones
The Lithuanian government is ready to introduce certain benefits and guarantees for Azerbaijani investors in order to attract them to economic zones, said Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas in his interview with Trend. "Today, there are Azerbaijani investments in the tourism sector of Lithuania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC