Lithuania convicts ex-air force captain of spying for Russia

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Star Tribune

A Lithuanian court has convicted a former air force captain and another man of spying for Russia's secret service. The Siauliai District Court ruled Tuesday that former Lithuanian air force captain Sergey Pusin, was guilty of spying and gave him a 5-year prison sentence.

Chicago, IL

