Jewish leaders fight to preserve Lithuanian cemetery

Thursday Feb 23

A worldwide effort to save a historic Jewish cemetery in Vilnius, Lithuania got a big boost when a group of religious leaders met with a top diplomat to present their case for preserving what is left of the burial grounds. The delegation of Jewish leaders, which included several rabbis from Brooklyn, recently met Lithuanian Ambassador to the U.S. Rolandas Krisciunas in an effort to stop a planned multi-million-dollar development in the Old Jewish Cemetery in the Shnipishok district of Vilnius, the nation's capital.

Chicago, IL

