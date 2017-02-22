Ihned.cz: Czech soldiers have conflic...

Ihned.cz: Czech soldiers have conflict with police in Lithuania

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Five Czech soldiers, currently on a three-month training in Lithuania, had a conflict with the police in the Klaipeda port when they wanted to enter a night club while drunk, server IHNED.cz writes yesterday referring to the Lithuanian police and Russian and Lithuanian media. The guards did not want to let them in and they called in police when the soldiers started to be aggressive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC