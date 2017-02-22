Ihned.cz: Czech soldiers have conflict with police in Lithuania
Five Czech soldiers, currently on a three-month training in Lithuania, had a conflict with the police in the Klaipeda port when they wanted to enter a night club while drunk, server IHNED.cz writes yesterday referring to the Lithuanian police and Russian and Lithuanian media. The guards did not want to let them in and they called in police when the soldiers started to be aggressive.
