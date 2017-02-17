His Majesty the Sultan sends cable of greetings to Lithuanian president
In his cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Grybauskaite and the friendly people of Lithuania further progress and growth. Photo-ONA In his cable, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Grybauskaite and the friendly people of Lithuania further progress and growth.
