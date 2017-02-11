ForMin Melescanu, Ambassador Pocius a...

ForMin Melescanu, Ambassador Pocius appreciate the consistency of...

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu discussed on Monday with Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania Arvydas Pocius about the stage of bilateral relations, the two of them also approaching current themes of the European, regional and security agendas. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry , the Romanian Minister welcomed on Monday the Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, on a courtesy visit.

Chicago, IL

