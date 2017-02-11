ForMin Melescanu, Ambassador Pocius appreciate the consistency of...
Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu discussed on Monday with Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania Arvydas Pocius about the stage of bilateral relations, the two of them also approaching current themes of the European, regional and security agendas. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry , the Romanian Minister welcomed on Monday the Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, on a courtesy visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC