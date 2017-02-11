Envoy: Azerbaijan - important partner of Lithuania

Today the Republic of Lithuania, which started its road almost seven hundred years ago, revived in the year 1918th as the modern, contemporary republic, celebrates the 99th anniversary of the re-establishment of its statehood, said Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas. The ambassador made the remarks during an event dedicated to the 99th anniversary of re-establishment of the Lithuanian statehood in Baku Feb. 16. "Now, in the 21st century, Lithuania is creating its future together with the European Union countries, by preserving and cherishing historical experience, common values, creating sustainable and safe future," said Lastauskas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.