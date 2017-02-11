Envoy: Azerbaijan - important partner...

Envoy: Azerbaijan - important partner of Lithuania

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trend

Today the Republic of Lithuania, which started its road almost seven hundred years ago, revived in the year 1918th as the modern, contemporary republic, celebrates the 99th anniversary of the re-establishment of its statehood, said Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas. The ambassador made the remarks during an event dedicated to the 99th anniversary of re-establishment of the Lithuanian statehood in Baku Feb. 16. "Now, in the 21st century, Lithuania is creating its future together with the European Union countries, by preserving and cherishing historical experience, common values, creating sustainable and safe future," said Lastauskas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC