Skangas, Statoil Pact for LNG Reload at Klaipeda
Skangas signed an agreement with Statoil, the Norwegian oil and gas company, for a small-scale LNG reload to take place at the Klaipeda LNG Terminal in Lithuania. The reload will take place early January 2017.
