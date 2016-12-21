Skangas, Statoil Pact for LNG Reload ...

Skangas, Statoil Pact for LNG Reload at Klaipeda

14 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Skangas signed an agreement with Statoil, the Norwegian oil and gas company, for a small-scale LNG reload to take place at the Klaipeda LNG Terminal in Lithuania. The reload will take place early January 2017.

Chicago, IL

